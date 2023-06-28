Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $511,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $793.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

