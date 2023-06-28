Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

