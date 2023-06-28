Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $549,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STBA opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.74.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

