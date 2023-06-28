Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.