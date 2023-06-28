Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

