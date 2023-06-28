Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.