Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $46,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO opened at $775.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $389.83 and a 1 year high of $815.64.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

