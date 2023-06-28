Family Investment Center Inc. Has $984,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. The firm has a market cap of $422.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.