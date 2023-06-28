FedEx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 30,820 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,498 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,287 shares of company stock worth $36,578,235. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

