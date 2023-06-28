First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Head to Head Comparison

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.64 $64.60 million $0.34 43.03 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

First Advantage has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Advantage and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.73% 13.00% 7.81% CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A -22.40% -3.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Advantage beats CF Acquisition Corp. VIII on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies operating in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

