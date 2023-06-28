First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $73,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 370,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

