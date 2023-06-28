Five Oceans Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.7% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 406,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

NYSE JPM opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $406.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

