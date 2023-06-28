Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,947 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.39% of Floor & Decor worth $40,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

FND opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $102.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

