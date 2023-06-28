Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

