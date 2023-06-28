Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 364,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $41,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

F opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

