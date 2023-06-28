Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

