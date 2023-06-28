Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 13,311 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

