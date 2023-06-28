Gibson Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

