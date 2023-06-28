Gibson Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.94 and a 200-day moving average of $373.43. The company has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

