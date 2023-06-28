Gibson Capital LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

