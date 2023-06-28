Gibson Capital LLC Has $470,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $979.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.