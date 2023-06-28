Gibson Capital LLC Has $92.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 24.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $92,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 477,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 12,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.