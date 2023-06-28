Gibson Capital LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

