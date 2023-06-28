Gleason Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.