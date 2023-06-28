Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $39,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -204.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.