Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

