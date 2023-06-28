Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $422.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

