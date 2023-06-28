Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $406.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

