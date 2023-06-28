Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $794,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

