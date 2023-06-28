Harley-Davidson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,471 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,286 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 776,727 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,377,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

