HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 104,121 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $250.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.44. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $258.99. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

