HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.0 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

