HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 722 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

