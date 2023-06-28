HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.33.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

