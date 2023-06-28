HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $126.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

