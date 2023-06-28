HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $224.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average of $192.96.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.