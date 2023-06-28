HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day moving average of $227.20. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.