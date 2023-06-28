HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 459 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

