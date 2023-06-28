HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,346 shares of company stock worth $15,244,660. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

HubSpot stock opened at $515.79 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -176.04 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

