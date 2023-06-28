HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 37,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Corning by 63.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.9% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

