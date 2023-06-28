HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,576,000 after buying an additional 415,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

