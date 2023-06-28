HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

