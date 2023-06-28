HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

