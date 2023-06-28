HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.80 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.