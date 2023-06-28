HB Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 133,920 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

