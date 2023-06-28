HB Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 327,509 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

