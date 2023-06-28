HB Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,413,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $660,149,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,850 shares of company stock worth $62,617,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

