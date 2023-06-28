HB Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

