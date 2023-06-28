HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $193.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

