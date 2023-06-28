HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.5 %

KKR stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

